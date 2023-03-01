One Piece's Yamato gets a stunning makeover in leaked Oiran artwork by Eiichiro

One Piece fans were recently treated to a surprise when lead series leaker Redon posted a leaked artwork on social media. The painting featured Yamato, a beloved warrior from the series' Wano arc, reimagined as an Oiran of Wano. Fans were quick to react to this new artwork and speculate on its potential impact on the series.

A closer look at Yamato's new look

The leaked artwork of Yamato as an Oiran is a visual treat for fans. The painting is done with a digital effect that gives it a beautiful, painting-like appearance. Yamato is seen wearing a striking crimson-red robe adorned with orange graphics that include a prominent bird. The bird's whiteness against the red and orange attire adds a sense of purity and holiness to the image.

Yamato's appearance is strikingly different from her usual look. The character wears heavy makeup and holds a Japanese kiseru smoking pipe. The horns on her head are still present, and she wears her hair in a style similar to Hiyori Kozuki's when she was known as Komurasaki. Fans speculate that Oda might be portraying Yamato as an alternate version of Komurasaki in this illustration.

Fans react to Yamato's new appearance

One Piece fans were excited to see Yamato in a new light, with many likening her to Daki from Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc. Fans also imagined how different the series would be with Yamato as an Oiran instead of Komurasaki. Some went as far as to say that it would have been more interesting this way.

However, not all fans were pleased with Redon's watermarking of the artwork. Fans criticized the leaker for his need for self-gratification and for monopolizing the series' spoiler market. Redon's watermarking has rekindled these criticisms and left many fans dissatisfied.

Yamato as an Oiran: A new direction for One Piece?

Yamato's new look has sparked fan speculation about the direction of the series. Some fans believe that Yamato's portrayal as an Oiran hints at a possible new storyline in the future. Others suggest that Oda might create a spin-off series or set of illustrations in the vein of Marvel's What If...? series.

One Piece has always been known for its ability to surprise and delight fans, and this latest leaked artwork is no exception. Yamato's transformation into an Oiran has sparked the imagination of fans and opened up new possibilities for the series.

