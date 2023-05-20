Oshi no Ko shocks fans with dark suicide scene: Will the controversy boost its popularity?

Oshi no Ko, the dark and mature idol anime series, is making waves in 2023 and aiming to become one of the biggest hits of the year. With its sixth episode, the series delves into a harrowing topic that has fans talking: suicide. The anime, already a number one hit on the streaming service HIDIVE, takes a daring approach by exploring the struggles of its character Akane with online torment, pushing her to contemplate taking her own life. The heart-wrenching scene has sparked a range of reactions among viewers and ignited a discussion about how the series handles such sensitive subject matter.

Oshi no Ko episode 6 fearlessly addresses the issue of suicide through Akane's battle with online bullying. (Doga Kobo)

While Oshi no Ko revolves around the story of a rising star in the idol business, it doesn't shy away from tackling mature themes. It fearlessly addresses the issue of suicide through Akane's battle with online bullying. Thankfully, she is saved from the brink by Aqua, but the latest episode still leaves a profound impact on audiences.

The popularity of Oshi no Ko has not yet secured a second season, but the series holds a promising future due to its growing fan base. The anime's adaptation of the manga has resulted in increased sales, and the manga continues to release new chapters, suggesting a bright trajectory for the franchise.

For those who have yet to experience the twisted tale of Oshi no Ko, the anime is exclusively available for streaming on HIDIVE. The streaming service provides an official description, offering a glimpse into the unusual premise: "Gorou, an ob-gyn leading a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, finds himself unexpectedly entangled with his favorite rising star, Ai Hoshino. Their intertwined fates defy all reason, and it's up to the good doctor to stand and deliver!"

The controversial suicide scene has undoubtedly sparked curiosity among viewers, drawing attention to the anime's dark and thought-provoking narrative. While some may argue that such content is necessary to explore serious issues, others may question whether it is appropriate or exploitative. Nonetheless, the controversy surrounding Oshi no Ko's handling of suicide may contribute to its popularity, as audiences seek out the series to form their own opinions.

As Oshi no Ko continues to captivate audiences with its mature themes and gripping storytelling, fans eagerly await news of a potential second season. Whether the anime will maintain its momentum and continue to push boundaries remains to be seen. In the meantime, viewers can tune in to HIDIVE to witness the dramatic and unconventional world of Oshi no Ko unfold before their eyes.

