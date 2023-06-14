Prepare for an epic finale: Demon Slayer Season 3 to conclude with a jaw-dropping 70-minute episode

Fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are in for a treat as the third season of the popular anime series gears up for an epic finale. Ufotable, the studio behind the show, recently announced that the Swordsmith Village arc will conclude with an extended 70-minute episode, ensuring a grand conclusion to this action-packed storyline. With just weeks remaining until the end of June, viewers are advised to brace themselves for an intense and thrilling climax.

Get ready for an epic finale! Demon Slayer's third season will end with a 70-minute extended episode, promising an action-packed conclusion.(Ufotable)

In the latest episode, Demon Slayer continued to deliver the exhilarating battles and captivating character developments that have captivated audiences worldwide. The focus shifted to Mitsuri, the Love Hashira, as she confronted the formidable demon Hantengu. As the village was evacuated, Mitsuri showcased the true power of the Love Breathing style in an awe-inspiring showdown. Moreover, glimpses into Mitsuri's past and her romantic interest in Obanai left fans eagerly anticipating the resolution of these intriguing storylines in future seasons.

For those who have yet to catch up on Demon Slayer, the anime series is readily accessible. It can be streamed on popular platforms such as Hulu and Crunchyroll, ensuring that fans can dive into the captivating world of Tanjiro and his quest to protect his sister Nezuko from the clutches of evil. Additionally, English-speaking readers can delve into the completed Demon Slayer manga, published by Viz Media, to further immerse themselves in the rich lore and thrilling narrative.

Demon Slayer's popularity stems from its immersive setting in Taisho-era Japan, where the resilient and compassionate Tanjiro Kamado finds his life shattered when a demon annihilates his family. As the sole survivor, Tanjiro embarks on a perilous journey to restore his sister's humanity and seek vengeance upon the demon responsible. Filled with action, emotion, and memorable characters, Demon Slayer has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Also Read | Ufotable continues to slay with Demon Slayer Season 4 in production according to Twitter leaks

With the promise of a longer and more intense finale, the anticipation for the remaining episodes of Demon Slayer Season 3 continues to mount. Viewers are eager to witness the resolution of the Swordsmith Village arc and discover the fate of their beloved characters. As the series navigates its intricate plotlines and delivers breathtaking animation, it solidifies its position as a must-watch for anime enthusiasts.

As June draws near, fans of Demon Slayer can expect an unforgettable conclusion to the current season. The extended 70-minute finale is poised to leave viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the captivating saga of Tanjiro and his comrades. So, gear up and prepare for the thrilling climax of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3.

