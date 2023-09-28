Ragna Crimson anime: Release date, time, plot, cast and why you should watch it

Excitement is in the air as fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of Ragna Crimson, the anime adaptation of the beloved manga series. With its captivating blend of fantasy, magic, mystery, and intense action, Ragna Crimson is set to enchant audiences in a whole new way.

Originally created as a manga, Ragna Crimson has garnered a dedicated following through its twelve collected volumes. Fans have high hopes that the anime adaptation will faithfully capture the essence of the manga and propel the series to new heights of popularity.

The anime was officially announced in March 2022, and it's being produced by Silver Link. The first season of Ragna Crimson is set to feature a total of 24 episodes, released on a weekly basis.

Ragna Crimson Episode 1 release date:

Ragna Crimson Episode 1 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. For international audiences, here are the corresponding release times:

* IST (Indian Standard Time): 08:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2023

* JST (Japan Standard Time): 12:00 AM on Sunday, October 1, 2023

* EST (Eastern Standard Time): 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 30, 2023

* GMT (Greenwich Mean Time): 04:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Where to watch Ragna Crimson Episode 1:

Viewers in Japan can catch the premiere on local networks like Tokyo MX and BS11. For international fans, "Ragna Crimson" will be available on HiDive.

Plot of Ragna Crimson Episode 1:

The story of Ragna Crimson centers around Ragna, a young and inexperienced dragon hunter, and Crimson, a formidable and treacherous dragon. Their unlikely alliance forms the heart of the narrative as they embark on a remarkable journey. While the plot may seem straightforward, it's enriched with emotional depth and thrilling action sequences.

Why should you watch Ragna Crimson?

What sets Ragna Crimson apart is its exploration of the human condition. In a world on the brink of extinction due to dragon attacks, humanity fights back, and Ragna's quest for strength to protect his loved ones takes center stage.

The story kicks off when Ragna joins forces with Leonica, one of the world's most skilled dragon hunters, on a mission to vanquish a dragon. However, Ragna's life takes a dramatic turn when he is saved by the enigmatic Crimson, a dragon who defies his own kind. This unexpected rescue leads to a reluctant partnership as Crimson offers to train Ragna.

As Ragna gains strength and experience under Crimson's guidance, he begins to uncover the complex motives behind the dragons' actions. The dragons, initially portrayed as malevolent creatures, reveal hidden layers that challenge Ragna's perception of his mission.

Cast of Ragna Crimson:

The anime boasts a talented cast, including Chikai Kobayashi as Laguna, Ayumu Murase as Crimson, and Inori Minase as Leonika, among others. Behind the scenes, the series is helmed by director Ken Takahashi, with character design by Shinpei Aoki and screenplay by Deko Akao.

With its enthralling plot, intriguing characters, and stellar production team, Ragna Crimson Episode 1 promises to be a must-watch for anime enthusiasts and fans of the manga alike.

