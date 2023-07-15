Rent a Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 2 air today: Release time & where to watch

Anime Rent-a-Girlfriend is one of the highly anticipated Summer 2023 anime series. The first episode of season 3 was well-liked and the audience has been eagerly waiting for the next one. The wait is finally over and episode 2 of Rent-a-Girlfriend is releasing today.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Crunchyroll describes the series as follows, ‘The third season of the anime adapting Reiji Miyajima’s hit rom-com manga kicks off today as part of Crunchyroll’s Summer 2023 season, and there’s even a new girl in the mix to complicate things further.’

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2 exact release time

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2 will release Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 1:23 am JST. Here’s the exact release time of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2 in your time zone.

Date Rent a girlfriend Season 3 Episode 2 Exact Release Time JST PT ET GMT CET IST July 15, 2023 1:23 AM 9:23 AM 12:23 PM 4:23 PM 6:23 PM 9:53 PM

What happened in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 1?

In the first episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3, Kazuya talks to a consultant about his goals and a crowdfunding project for a film. However, his pitch falls short due to his lack of clear ideas and plans.

During the meeting, Kazuya warns Chizuru not to use her real name "Ichinose" as her stage name to avoid being recognized by people they know. Unexpectedly, their neighbor complains about their argument and tells them to take it indoors, leaving both Kazuya and Chizuru confused.

The next day, Kazuya discovers that his annoying neighbor is Mini Yaemori, a junior in college. He worries about her potentially revealing his secret. Later that night, Chizuru visits Kazuya's apartment to discuss the project.

As they discuss, Kazuya realizes the film would require a significant expense of 1.88 million Yen. Their conversation is interrupted by Kazuya's loud growling stomach, prompting Chizuru to make him omurice out of concern for his nutrition. However, things turn unpleasant when Ruka unexpectedly arrives as Chizuru heads back to her apartment.

As the story continues to unfold, it captivates the audience with it’s stunning animation and interesting characters. So, get ready for another episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 which will surely give you butterflies.

