Skip & Loafer anime's opening theme is the cutest thing you'll see this Spring 2023 anime season

Spring 2023 has brought us a new romantic comedy anime that is sure to win the hearts of fans everywhere. Skip and Loafer. based on the manga by Misaki Takamatsu, premiered on April 04, 2023, with an opening theme that has left viewers swooning.

'Mellow' by Keina Suda: The perfect opening theme for Skip & Loafer

The opening theme, titled "Mellow," is performed by Keina Suda, a Japanese singer-songwriter and Vocaloid creator. The music video, directed by freelance animator and illustrator Navtza, features a modern fantasy world where two high school sweethearts dance together in perfect harmony.

Love in motion: The impressive animation of Skip & Loafer's opening sequence

The attention to detail in the opening sequence is nothing short of impressive. The animation, supervised by Studio P.A. Works, features a full-blown dance sequence between the two leads, Iwakura Mitsumi and Shima Sousuke, that captures the essence of true love. The visuals are accompanied by Suda's catchy and upbeat song, which perfectly complements the feel-good vibe of the anime. (Also Read: Why My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 is a romance anime you can't miss.

Meet the charming duo of Skip & Loafer: Mitsumi and Sousuke

Skip & Loafer follows the story of Iwakura Mitsumi, a studious girl from a small town who dreams of making a positive change in the world. When she moves to Tokyo for high school, she meets Shima Sousuke, a laid-back and handsome classmate who becomes her fast friend. Together, they navigate the ups and downs of city life, and Mitsumi begins to realize that success isn't everything, especially if she has Sousuke by her side. (Also Read: Skip and Loafer episode 1 wins fans over with relatable and endearing characters.

Behind the scenes of Skip & Loafer: A talented and experienced team brings the anime to life

The anime adaptation of Skip & Loafer is directed by Kotomi Deai, known for her work on Natsume's Book of Friends, with Yuriko Abe serving as assistant director and Manami Umeshita as character designer. P.A. Works, a well-respected animation production company, handles the animation, while Takatsugu Wakabayashi composes the music and Rikako Aida performs the ending theme song.

Join the hype: Why Skip & Loafer is already a fan-favourite anime of 2023

With such a talented and experienced team behind the anime, it's no wonder that Skip & Loafer is already making waves in the anime community. The opening theme, in particular, has been praised for its attention to detail and cute visuals. Fans are eagerly anticipating the rest of the series, hoping that it will live up to the promise of its adorable opening sequence.

Skip & Loafer is the perfect romantic comedy anime for spring 2023. So why not give it a try and join Mitsumi and Sousuke on their journey through high school? Who knows, you might just fall in love with the anime, just like will fall in love with each other.