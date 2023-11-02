Solo Leveling anime surprises fans with exclusive early premiere events

Fans of the popular webtoon series Solo Leveling are in for a treat as the highly anticipated anime adaptation is set to premiere early for a select group of lucky fans as part of a worldwide event. The anime, based on the original manhwa series created by Chugong and the late illustrator DUBU, is scheduled to make its debut in January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule. It has generated immense excitement among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for a Solo Leveling anime adaptation.

Highly anticipated Solo Leveling anime to have early premiere for lucky fans.(A-1 Pictures)

The Solo Leveling anime has announced that it will host a special worldwide early premiere event, featuring the first two episodes of the series. While specific details about these events and how to potentially attend are yet to be revealed, the anime's production team has disclosed that the events will take place in Tokyo and Seoul on December 10th, followed by a premiere event in Los Angeles on December 14th. This surprise move has sent fans into a frenzy, as they eagerly anticipate the chance to see the anime before its official release.

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige at A-1 Pictures and with Nobura Kimura as the head writer, Tomoko Sudo as the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music, Solo Leveling promises to be a thrilling addition to the Winter 2024 anime lineup. Although Crunchyroll has announced its intention to stream the anime once it launches, the platform has not confirmed the exact release date at the time of this writing.

The anime adaptation follows the story of hunters, individuals who have awakened to supernatural powers, and the dangerous dungeons connected to our world through mysterious "gates." The protagonist, Jinwoo Sung, is famously known as the weakest hunter in the world. After a near-fatal encounter with high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon, Jinwoo stumbles upon a mysterious quest that prompts him to embark on a journey of self-improvement and power development while others underestimate him.

