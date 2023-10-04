Spy x Family Season 2 gives fans a sneak peek with vibrant opening theme | Watch

Get ready, anime fans! The highly anticipated Spy x Family Season 2 is set to premiere on October 7th, and the excitement is reaching a fever pitch with the early release of its new opening theme sequence. Fans of the series can rejoice as the Forger Family gears up for more thrilling adventures, promising an action-packed season ahead.

Who sang the new opening theme of Spy x Family Season 2?

The new opening theme, titled "Kurakura" is performed by Ado, perfectly captures the essence of the series. The energetic and captivating visuals in the opening sequence serve as a preview of the excitement that awaits fans in the upcoming episodes.

Where to watch Spy x Family Season 2?

For those wondering how to catch all the action, Spy x Family Season 2 will be exclusively available for streaming on Crunchyroll starting October 7th. The series boasts a stellar cast and staff, with Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, and Kenichirou Matsuda as Bond Forger and the Narrator.

What to expect from Spy x Family Season 2?

One of the major highlights of Spy x Family Season 2 will be the exploration of Yor's assassin work, a storyline that fans have been eagerly anticipating. In addition to Yor's escapades, viewers can look forward to more adventures from the young prodigy, Anya, and the charming secret agent, Loid.

What is Spy x Family Season 2 about?

For those unfamiliar with the series, here's the premise of Spy x Family: “World peace hangs in the balance, and the suave secret agent, Loid Forger, embarks on his most challenging mission yet—assuming the role of a family man. Tasked with infiltrating an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician, Loid must navigate the complexities of family life. Little does he know, his wife is a deadly assassin, and neither is aware of the other's true identity. The only person who knows their secrets is their adopted daughter, a telepathic wonder.”

As the premiere date draws near, fans can catch up on the thrilling first season of Spy x Family, currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

