Studio Ghibli to release Miyazaki's final masterpiece - ‘How Do You Live?’ keeps fans guessing with no trailers or image

Attention, Studio Ghibli fans! The highly anticipated film "How Do You Live?" is set to hit theaters in Japan this summer, but don't expect any trailers or new images to be released beforehand. In a surprising move, the studio has decided to keep the details of Hayao Miyazaki's final directed film under wraps until its premiere.

Based on a Japanese novel from 1937, the story follows Junichi Hondas, a high schooler navigating the complexities of life. Unlike Ghibli's fantastical tales, this film delves into the realities of human existence, drawing parallels to Miyazaki's "The Wind Rises." While the release date for North America remains unknown, it's safe to assume that the film's popularity will likely lead to an eventual international release.

Producer Toshio Suzuki recently confirmed that there will be no additional trailers, images, or advertisements for "How Do You Live?" The enigmatic teaser poster featuring a bird will be the sole official material released by Ghibli. With this being touted as Miyazaki's final film, the anticipation surrounding its debut is sure to build to extraordinary levels.

For those curious about the film, here's a glimpse into the novel's premise: "How Do You Live?" introduces fifteen-year-old Copper, who grapples with the recent loss of his father. As he gazes upon the bustling city of Tokyo, he begins contemplating profound questions about life itself. The narrative alternates between Copper's journey and his uncle's journal entries, offering wisdom and unveiling fundamental truths about the world we inhabit.

Although fans may be disappointed by the lack of pre-release information, this approach only deepens the intrigue surrounding "How Do You Live?" As moviegoers, we're invited to embark on this cinematic adventure with little foreknowledge, immersing ourselves in the poignant tale crafted by Miyazaki and his team at Studio Ghibli.

So, prepare for the unexpected and embrace the mystery of "How Do You Live?" when it finally graces the silver screen. Remember, sometimes the greatest discoveries come from venturing into the unknown. Stay tuned for updates on the international release and get ready to experience Miyazaki's final directorial masterpiece.

