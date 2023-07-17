The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 3: Exact release time and where to watch

The second episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses premiered last Tuesday, July 11. The episode developed the bond between the romantic leads on the series. The third episode will continue to explore their story.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses(GoHands)

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 3 will premiere tomorrow, July 18.

Date The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 3 Exact Release Time JST PT CT ET CET IST July 18, 2023 11:00 pm 8:00 am 10:00 am 11:00 am 5:00 pm 8:30 pm

Where to Watch

In Japan, the anime will air on Tokyo MX and MBS, along with other channels. International fans in select regions can enjoy it on Crunchyroll as well as Medialink.

In various parts of Asia, the episode can be streamed on the official Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Bilibili Global.

Previous Episode Recap

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is the story of a high school boy named Komura. Komura is in love with his deskmate Mie and wishes she would look at him with her beautiful eyes. One day, he notices that Mie is not wearing her glasses and offers to help her. As Mie begins to rely on Komura more, the two quickly become closer.

In the second episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, the audience saw Mie-san trying contacts for the first time. The episode begins with Komura and Mie-san serving food to the students for their assigned lunch duties. Since Mie-san had broken her glasses, she struggled to serve the students proper food proportions.

A week goes by and Mie-san tries one-day contact lenses. She brings them to school as she once again forgot her glasses. However, Komura saw Mie-san struggle with the contact lenses and told her that she needn't worry because he'll protect her.

Mie-san asks Komura for his for his LIME ID so that she can request him for help when she forgets her glasses. Later, she texts Komura and asks him to meet her at Kichijoji Station because she lost her glasses on the train. Following this, Mie-san wanted to eat cake so the two went a restaurant. Komura was flustered since the situation felt a lot like a date.

At school, Komura spots Mie with a mask and fogged-up glasses. She got sick and had to wear a mask. She saw people compare her to another student who looked similar and realised she doesn't want Komura to think they are similar. She takes of her glasses and tells him that she forgot them. The episode ends with Komura ruminating of Mie-san's behaviour on his balcony.

