The Mandalorian brings back Praetorian Guards. What it means for the show and Star Wars canon?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Chapter 23 just rebooted the deadly Praetorian Guards from The Last Jedi, leaving fans wondering about their significance. Here's a breakdown of what it means and its potential impact on Star Wars canon.

What are the Praetorian Guards?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Chapter 23 just rebooted the deadly Praetorian Guards from The Last Jedi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Praetorian Guards are an elite group of warriors who served Supreme Leader Snoke in The Last Jedi. They appeared in the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, but chronologically, this is their first appearance on screen.

Why are the Praetorian Guards back?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon requisitions Praetorian Guards from the combined forces of Commandant Hux and Admiral Pellaeon, who are aware of the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Gideon demands resources to thwart the Mandalorians, and the Praetorian Guards are part of his plan.

What does this mean for Star Wars canon?

The reintroduction of Brendol Hux connects the Imperial Remnant to what will eventually become the First Order in The Force Awakens. It raises the possibility that some of these Praetorian Guards are the same people who fought Rey and Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi.

Could some of the Praetorian Guards in The Mandalorian be the ones who fought Rey and Kylo Ren?

While the guards would be much older, Star Wars has a tradition of formidable space warriors sticking around for several decades. With this in mind, it's very possible that some of the guards who attacked Paz Vizsla are the same ones who fought Rey and Kylo Ren.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What does this mean for the future of The Mandalorian?

The defeat of Paz Vizsla suggests that the Praetorian Guards have a bigger story to be explored, and their potential connection to The Last Jedi could have a significant impact on the show's future direction.

Where can you watch The Mandalorian?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mandalorian streams exclusively on Disney+.