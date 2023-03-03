The Rumbling Vs Under The Tree: Fans react to the opening song of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3

SiM, the popular Japanese rock band, has returned to perform the latest theme song for Attack on Titan, titled "Under the Tree." The song premiered in the first part of the finale on March 3, and fans can now stream it on various platforms. This is not the first time SiM has contributed to the Attack on Titan soundtrack, having previously performed "The Rumbling," the opening theme song for Part 2 of the final season. Let's take a look at how fans have reacted to the latest addition to the anime's impressive soundtrack.

What does the Tree symbolize in Attack on Titan?

The tree at the end of the Attack on Titan manga signifies Eren's burial site. As the story concludes, the 104th squad heads back to Paradis, and Mikasa states that they will soon meet Eren, suggesting a visit to his grave. Symbolically, the tree represents the memories of the good old days shared by Eren, Mikasa, and Armin.

Twitterverse reacts to the latest theme song

Fans of Attack on Titan took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new theme song. Some praised SiM for yet another incredible performance, while others compared "Under the Tree" to "The Rumbling" and had mixed opinions.