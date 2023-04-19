The ultimate unboxing: Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Satoru is finally free after 1184 days in Prison Realm - Fans go wild!

The anticipation has been building for Jujutsu Kaisen fans around the world, and finally, the wait is over. Gojo Satoru, the beloved character who stole fans' hearts, is making his long-awaited return to the series after 1184 days. As fans eagerly await the release of chapter 221, leaks have revealed that Gojo's return promises to be the most epic moment in the series so far. Here's how fans reacted to the GOAT Gojo Satoru's unboxing.

The anticipation has been building for Jujutsu Kaisen fans around the world, and finally, the wait is over. Gojo Satoru, the beloved character who stole fans' hearts, is making his long-awaited return to the series after 1184 days.(Gege Akutami, MAPPA)

The news of Gojo's return has sent fans into a frenzy, with social media buzzing with excitement and fans expressing their love for the character. Many fans have made edits and graphics to celebrate Gojo's comeback, showing just how much they have missed him.

Gojo's fans are not the only ones thrilled about his return, as the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami has also been praised for making the character look even better than before.

Gojo's return to Jujutsu Kaisen indeed comes with mixed emotions for fans, and the apprehension surrounding his reaction to the fate of other beloved characters is not unfounded. Throughout the series, Gojo has been shown to have a close relationship with Nanami, Yaga, and Nobara, and their absence has left fans worried.

The emotional turmoil that fans have experienced throughout the series is a testament to the depth of the characters and the intricate storyline that Akutami has created.

Jujutsu Kaisen has captured audiences around the world with its complex characters, stunning artwork, and intricate plotline. The return of Gojo promises to be a highlight of the series, and fans are in for a treat with chapter 221. The anticipation leading up to the release of this chapter is a testament to the impact that Jujutsu Kaisen has had on its fans.

For those eagerly waiting for the release of chapter 221, mark your calendars for April 22 at 12 am JST. It promises to be a thrilling chapter that will leave fans on the edge of their seats. As the series progresses, it will be interesting to see how Akutami continues to captivate audiences and keep them hooked.

