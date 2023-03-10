TOHO Animation brings 5 new short anime to YouTube for anniversary celebration

The Japanese animation studio, TOHO Animation, is set to debut its latest project, the TOHO Animation Music Films, on March 20th, 2023. The project is part of the studio's 10th-anniversary celebration, and it promises to be a unique collaboration between anime creators and music artists. The project consists of five short anime that will premiere one after another starting March 20th on TOHO Animation's YouTube channel. The animated shorts are set to be an exciting mix of anime and music, and fans are eagerly awaiting their debut.

Five short anime from TOHO Animation's music films project

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TOHO Animation Music Films project is a collaboration between TOHO Animation, anime creators, and music artists. Each of the five short anime will feature a unique storyline and animation style, reflecting the diverse talents of the creators involved. The shorts include "Tentai Kansoku" (Stargazing) by loundraw, Flat Studio and BUMP OF CHICKEN, "Himitsu no Hana no Niwa" (Secret Flower Garden) by Director Namiko Ishidate and musicians Ryokuoushoku Shakai, "Neko to Wakai se na" (Don't Reconcile with Cats) by Mizuki Ito and musicians Hentai Shinshi Club, "Detarame na Sekai no Melodrama" (The Melodrama of the Rubbish World) by Director China and CreepHyp, and "COLORs" by Director Tetsuro Araki, character designer Mai Yoneyama, animation studio Wit Studio, and musicians SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]：Hata Motohiro.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A sneak peek at the upcoming animated shorts

The trailer for the TOHO Animation Music Films project provides a sneak peek at the upcoming animated shorts. Each of the shorts has a unique animation style and features music from talented artists. The trailer promises an exciting mix of anime and music, and fans are eagerly anticipating the debut of the shorts. The project's diverse creators bring their unique styles and perspectives to the shorts, ensuring that each one will be a unique and memorable experience.

Anime creators and music artists collaborate for TOHO Animation's project

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TOHO Animation Music Films project is a unique collaboration between anime creators and music artists. The project brings together some of the most talented creators in the anime industry, and their unique styles and perspectives are sure to make the shorts unforgettable. The music artists involved in the project have created original music for each of the shorts, ensuring that the music perfectly complements the animation.

Premiere dates for the five short anime by TOHO Animation

The five short anime from the TOHO Animation Music Films project will premiere one after another starting March 20th on TOHO Animation's YouTube channel. Fans can look forward to a new short anime each day at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT).