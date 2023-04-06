Tokyo Revengers Season 3 teaser and visual preview: Meet the new cast members

The anime world has been abuzz with excitement ever since the announcement of Tokyo Revengers Season 3. As fans eagerly await the release date, we’re here to provide you with all the information you need to know about the upcoming season.

Fans of the popular anime Tokyo Revengers can finally look forward to the show's third season, titled Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc. (LIDEN FILMS)

Fans of the popular anime Tokyo Revengers can finally look forward to the show's third season, titled Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc. The season will adapt the Tenjiku Arc from Ken Waiku's original manga and will feature a new antagonist in the form of the fearsome gang leader Izana Kurokawa.

Teaser and visual preview of the upcoming season

As part of the announcement, a teaser has been released, giving fans a taste of what's to come in the new season. Additionally, a visual featuring Kurokawa has been published, giving fans a glimpse of the new character.

Release date and production update for Tokyo Revengers Season 3

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Tokyo Revengers Season 3, the production company Liden Films has remained tight-lipped about the official release date. While rumours suggest a late 2024 release, fans should wait for an official announcement.

Meet the new cast members of Tokyo Revengers Season 3

Excitingly, two new cast members are set to join the Tokyo Revengers team in Season 3. Nobunaga Shimazaki, famous for his voice acting in Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen, will voice the new antagonist, Kurokawa, while Tetsu Inada, known for his roles in My Hero Academia and Bleach, will voice Kanji Mochizuki, one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Tenjiku.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers Season 3: Tenjiku Arc

The upcoming season will focus on the Tenjiku Arc, which is the longest arc in the manga, spanning 64 chapters. Takemichi will continue his journey to fix the past and save his friends from the Tokyo Manji gang, using his time-travelling abilities. The Tenjiku gang and its leader, Izana, will be a significant part of Season 3, promising more action and drama for fans to enjoy.

As we wait for the official release date of Tokyo Revengers Season 3, we can only imagine what surprises and twists the upcoming season will bring. Will Takemichi succeed in his quest to save his friends? Will the Tenjiku gang prove to be a formidable opponent? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure – Tokyo Revengers Season 3 is one of the most highly anticipated anime releases of the year.