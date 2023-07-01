Top romance anime of the Summer 2023 season to satisfy all hopeless romantics!

The time has come for Summer 2023 anime season! We bring to you the top 5 shoujo anime of this summer. Keep an eye out for these and prepare to indulge your inner hopeless romantic.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2

Top shoujo anime of the Summer 2023 season to satisfy all hopeless romantics!

As a child, Masamune Makabe was bullied by a beautiful girl, Aki Adagaki, who nicknamed him “Piggy” due to his chubby appearance. In hopes of seeking revenge against his tormentor, he persevere to improve himself. Now, Masamune-kun is incredibly handsome–and prepared to exact vengeance!

The second season of Masamune-kun’s Revenge will premiere on July 3, 2023.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Kazuya Kinoshita’s girlfriend has dumped him, leaving him heartbroken and alone. He hires a rental girlfriend through an online app hoping to soothe his pain. But soon he realises that his new girlfriend is both a fellow student and his neighbour!

The third season of Rent-a-Girlfriend will premiere on July 8, 2023.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

Kaede Komura can’t help but be attracted to his cute deskmate, Ai Mie. Kaede finds out that Ai keeps forgetting her glasses and offers to help her. As Ai begins to rely on Kaedde, the two grow closer and develop feelings for each other.

The first season of The Girl I Like… will premiere on July 4, 2023.

My Happy Marriage

Miyo Saimori was the unfortunate child of a loveless, arranged marriage. After her mother’s death, her father brought in his lover and her daughter, Kaya, and Miyo suffered a painful upbringing. Her marriage is arranged with Kiyoka Kudou, a military captain rumoured to be very cruel. But her new husband turns out to be kind-hearted and she settles into a blissful marriage.

The first season of My Happy Marriage will premiere on July 5, 2023.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Classmates Hori-san and Miyamura-kun are vastly different. Kyoko is beautiful and popular while Izumi Miyamura is shy and introverted. When the two cross paths outside of school, they discover a completely different side to each other.

The second season of Horimiya will premiere on July 1, 2023.

