Vegeta's voice actor Ryo Horikawa drops first-ever solo single 'BELOVED BLUE'

Ryo Horikawa, the legendary voice actor behind Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z, is set to release his first single 'BELOVED BLUE' to celebrate his 60th anniversary in the industry. This milestone marks a career spanning decades, voicing iconic anime characters such as Andromeda Shun, Reinhard von Lohengramm, and Heiji Hattori. Despite being a prominent figure in the industry, Horikawa has never released a single as a solo singer until now. The crowdfunding campaign for his single was a resounding success, reaching 349 percent of its initial goal, and his fans are eagerly anticipating his debut.

'BELOVED BLUE': A reflection on Horikawa's career and tribute to fighting spirit

Ryo Horikawa, the legendary voice actor behind Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z, is set to release his first single 'BELOVED BLUE' to celebrate his 60th anniversary in the industry.(Toei Animation )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BELOVED BLUE teaser visual.

Horikawa sees the release of 'BELOVED BLUE' as a perfect way to commemorate his special occasion, as he reflects on the past 60 years of his career. The theme of the four songs on his single is 'fighting,' conveying a sense of insatiable resistance and challenge to one's destiny and fate. The songs pay tribute to those who continue to challenge themselves every day, and Horikawa hopes they will inspire listeners to keep fighting and pushing forward. (Also Read: Bandai Namco drops teaser for latest Dragon Ball Z Game)

Gratitude and appreciation: Horikawa thanks fans for support ahead of debut single

Ryo Horikawa, the legendary voice actor behind Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z, is set to release his first single 'BELOVED BLUE' to celebrate his 60th anniversary in the industry.(Toei Animation )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As one of the most recognizable voices in anime, Horikawa's debut single is a must-listen for any anime fan. It's not just a song; it's a celebration of Horikawa's incredible career and a testament to his enduring talent and creativity. His message to his fans is one of gratitude and appreciation, thanking them for their support over the years and promising to continue to evolve and show them a new Ryo Horikawa.

Horikawa's fans have been eagerly anticipating his debut single, and it's clear that he has put a lot of thought and effort into creating something that his fans will love. 'BELOVED BLUE' is a bold and exciting new venture for Horikawa, and it's sure to be a hit with his fans. It's a tribute to the industry and a testament to Horikawa's incredible talent, creativity, and passion for his craft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON