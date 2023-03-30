Vinland Saga 2, Eminence in Shadow, and more: The best anime of Winter 2023

The winter anime season of 2023 has come to a close, leaving anime fans eagerly anticipating the start of a new season. The winter season brought a wide variety of shows, with a little something for everyone. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming comedies, there was no shortage of great anime to watch. As we bid farewell to some of our favourite shows, let's take a look back at the top 10 anime shows of Winter 2023.

Vinland Saga 2: The epic tale continues

Vinland Saga 2 was one of the most highly anticipated shows of the winter season, and it did not disappoint. This action-packed series follows the story of Thorfinn, a young Viking warrior on a quest for revenge. With stunning animation and intense fight scenes, Vinland Saga 2 was definitely one of the standout shows of the season. (Also Read: Spring 2023 anime season is here - Checkout Cruncyroll's complete April lineup)

The Eminence in Shadow: A unique twist on fantasy

The Eminence in Shadow is a show that takes a unique twist on the typical fantasy genre. The series follows the story of a young boy who dreams of becoming a powerful villain, but must first build up his own secret organization. With plenty of humour and an interesting take on the classic hero/villain dynamic, Eminence in Shadow was a fan-favourite of the winter season. (Also Read: Why Cid from The Eminence in Shadow is not your typical isekai protagonist?)

NieR Automata: The video game comes to life

NieR Automata was one of the biggest surprises of the winter season, bringing the popular video game to life in anime form. The show follows the story of androids 2B and 9S as they battle against machine lifeforms in a post-apocalyptic world. With stunning animation and an emotional storyline, NieR Automata was a must-watch for fans of the game and newcomers alike.

Tomo-chan is a Girl!: A heartwarming comedy

Tomo-chan is a Girl! is a heartwarming comedy that follows the story of a tomboyish girl named Tomo as she navigates her way through high school. With plenty of humour and a cast of lovable characters, this show was a great pick-me-up during the cold winter months. (Also Read: Springing into new anime season: Top anime releases of first week of April 2023)

MagiRevo: A magical girl adventure

MagiRevo is a show that puts a new spin on the magical girl genre, with a story that follows a group of girls as they battle against evil spirits. With plenty of action and beautiful animation, MagiRevo was a standout show of the winter season.

My Hero Academia 6: A fan-favourite returns

My Hero Academia 6 was one of the most highly anticipated shows of the winter season, and it did not disappoint. The series follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young boy with dreams of becoming a superhero. With plenty of action and emotional moments, My Hero Academia 6 was a fan-favourite and a great addition to the franchise.

Blue Lock: A high-stakes soccer drama

Blue Lock is a show that takes the drama of soccer to a whole new level, with a story that follows a group of young players as they compete to be the best striker in Japan. With intense training and high-stakes matches, Blue Lock was a standout sports anime of the winter season.

DanMachi 4P2 - More dungeon-crawling adventures with Bell and Hestia

Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka (aka DanMachi) is back for a fourth season, and fans couldn't be happier. The show follows the adventures of Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who dreams of becoming a hero. With the help of his goddess Hestia and his friends, Bell navigates the dangers of the dungeon and fights monsters to become stronger.

Angel Next Door - A heartwarming slice-of-life with a touch of magic

Angel Next Door is a feel-good anime that will put a smile on your face. The show follows the story of a girl named Haruka, who discovers that her neighbour is an angel. As she gets to know the angel and other magical beings in her town, she learns valuable life lessons about kindness, empathy, and acceptance.

Nagatoro: A rom-com with a twist of teasing

Nagatoro is a romantic comedy that follows the story of a high school girl named Nagatoro, who loves to tease her senpai. The show's unique twist on the genre, combined with its charming characters and humorous moments, make it a standout among rom-com anime.

