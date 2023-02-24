Spoilers Ahead: Will Jun ever realise that 'Tomo-chan is a Girl'?

Since its debut in January 2023, Tomo-chan is a Girl! has taken the world by storm. The series follows the story of Tomo Aizawa, a 15-year-old tomboy who has feelings for her childhood friend Junichirou Kubota. However, there's a catch - Jun doesn't see Tomo as a girl and treats her like a boy. As the romantic tension between them grows, they both realize that they can't keep hanging out like best buds forever.

A bumpy road to romance

Devoted fans of the series would be delighted to know that Tomo and Jun do get together at the end of the manga series. However, it takes them 45 chapters of the seven tankobon volumes to reach that conclusion. Along the way, both characters undergo significant character development, becoming more mature about their feelings and learning to overcome trials and tribulations to survive in the long run of their romantic escapades. (Also Read: Our top picks for comedy anime to binge-watch)

Jun's surprising confession

In chapter 45 of volume 7, during the school's Annual Cultural Festival, Jun finally takes the initiative to confront Tomo about his feelings. After Jun asks Tomo to be his dance partner at the Cultural Festival out of the blue, he confesses his love for her in front of a vast crowd. It's a surprising move since Jun usually keeps his genuine thoughts behind his deadpan facade. (Also Read: How Blue Lock is different from other sports anime?)

A long-held secret

It's revealed in chapter 40 of volume 6 that Jun found out about Tomo being a girl after enrolling in Junior High. This was the moment when he started developing feelings for her but kept them a secret all along. During his confession, Jun also admits that he knew that the confession under the cherry blossom tree was real but acted like it was a joke because he was too scared.

Although the manga series has come to an end, fans of Tomo-chan is a Girl! still wish to see more of Tomo and Jun being a couple. While the continuation of the series is improbable, it would be a surprise if Fumita Yanagida decides to change his mind.