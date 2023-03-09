Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina: A magical adventure comes to an end

Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina, also known as Majo no Tabitabi, is a gentle and beguiling tale of a young witch's travels. The story follows Elaina, a young witch who sets off on a journey without a destination, wandering far and wide to see the world. The adaptation of Jougi Shiraishi's light novel series of the same title has been serialized into a manga by Itsuki Nanao. The fifth compiled book volume of the manga has announced that the series will end with its sixth volume.

A magical manga journey comes to an end

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina has been an enchanting manga series that has captivated readers with its imaginative world-building and charming protagonist. The sixth and final volume of the manga is set to release in winter 2024. The series follows Elaina, a young witch who travels the world in search of adventure and new experiences. The manga adaptation has been ongoing since November 2018 on Square Enix's Manga UP! app.

From magic to manga: A best-selling light novel series

The Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina manga adaptation is based on the best-selling light novel series by Jougi Shiraishi. The first light novel was published in April 2016 by SB Creative, and the novel series has since garnered a devoted fan base. The series has ranked #9 on the 2018 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! list, and at #6 on the 2019 list. Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English and has released nine volumes to date.

A tale of travel and adventure: The story of Elaina

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elaina's tale is a captivating story about a young witch's travel experiences. Since her childhood, Elaina idolized Nique, a renowned witch, and yearned to follow in her footsteps. As a full-fledged witch, Elaina embarks on an open-ended journey, exploring different parts of the world. Each encounter with a new place and person adds to her experiences and enriches her understanding of the world.

English translation and anime adaptation

Square Enix Manga & Books has licensed the Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina manga series and will publish the fourth volume in English on June 20. Manga UP!'s global app and site are also publishing manga in English. Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English and has released nine volumes to date. An anime adaptation was produced based on the light novel and premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and started streaming an English dub in December 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}