Kimi ga Kemono ni Naru Mae ni: Manga's final chapter approaches

After a short run, Takashi Sano's manga Kimi ga Kemono ni Naru Mae ni (Before You Turn Into a Beast) is coming to an end with its final chapter set to be published in the next issue of Weekly Young Magazine on March 13, 2023. Let's take a closer look at the manga's story and what readers can expect in the final chapter.

A tragic tale of love and terror

The story revolves around the life of Hajime Kanzaki, a 31-year-old funeral parlour owner, who coincidentally meets his childhood friend Kotone Kidō, a 26-year-old actress, and they end up spending the night together. However, things take a dark turn when a terrorist gas attack takes place at a train station, killing 666 people. Hajime identifies Kotone as the perpetrator in footage of the attack, but she dies during the incident. Hajime is then embroiled in the investigation into the attack, trying to unravel the mystery surrounding Kotone and her involvement in the attack.

Takashi Sano launched Kimi ga Kemono ni Naru Mae ni in Weekly Young Magazine in October 2021, and the seventh compiled book volume was published on March 6, 2023. The manga is published by Kodansha and has been licensed in English by Kodansha USA Publishing, with the 14th volume released in June 2022.

Sano's previous manga, Back When You Called Us Devils (Kimi ga Bokura wo Akuma to Yonda Koro), was also published by Kodansha and ran from 2017 to 2020 with 14 volumes in total.

The final chapter: What to expect

As the manga approaches its conclusion, fans are eagerly awaiting the final chapter of Kimi ga Kemono ni Naru Mae ni. While the story has been a rollercoaster ride so far, readers are left wondering how the mystery will be solved, and what the fate of Hajime will be. The final chapter of the manga will no doubt be a culmination of all the suspense, thrills, and emotions that readers have experienced in the series so far.