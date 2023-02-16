Where is Goku? Fans await his return in DB Super as Chapter 90 spoilers leak

Dragon Ball Super fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of chapter 90, which is set to drop on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. While the previous chapter saw Trunks and Goten easily defeat an enemy Android, readers are excited to see what will happen in the upcoming chapter, particularly since Dr Hedo's Android has been defeated.

While some fans have criticized the manga's slow pace and filler storylines, others are eagerly anticipating the return of Flying Nimbus to the story. A fan on Reddit highlighted how some people struggle with DragonBall's monthly release schedule, leading them to complain about the story dragging on for too long. A massive spoiler has been leaked on Twitter, indicating that the magical cloud will play a role in the upcoming chapter.

Krillin on police duty, Goten on Nimbus

The rough drafts for chapter 90 show Krillin on police duty, investigating a group of zombie androids created by Dr. Hedo. Meanwhile, Goten takes centre stage as he rides on Flying Nimbus and interacts with his friends on the bus.

Although some fans are excited about the slice-of-life approach, others feel that it doesn't fit the series' mode of epic battles involving characters with multiversal powers. Some fans welcomed a bit of focus on Goten and his classmates and mentioned being satisfied with Krillin's handling of the three zombies that appeared in the Magenta and Carmine footage regarding Dr. Hedo. However, it's clear that Toyotarou is committed to exploring different storytelling approaches in Dragon Ball Super.

Where is Goku?

With chapter 90 set to focus on Goten and Trunks once again, fans are asking when will they get to see Goku and Vegeta. On Reddit, a user expressed their desire for the story to include more glimpses of Goku and Vegeta's training, even if it meant dedicating only a few pages per chapter. They felt that this would be a great opportunity to introduce new techniques that could later be showcased when the focus returned to the main characters. "I'd even take a single page of Goku just standing up severely exhausted, and Vegeta asking him "you finally did it, didn't you" (or the other way around)," the user wrote. It remains to be seen what challenges they will face, but it's clear that they will be pitted against formidable opponents, as per the previous chapters.

Despite some mixed reactions from fans, Dragon Ball Super remains one of the most popular manga series in Japan and beyond. Fans can read chapter 90 on the official website of Viz Media, the MANGAPlus website of Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump+ app of Shueisha, so be sure to mark your calendars and tune in on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 12 am JST to catch the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super.