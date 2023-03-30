Why idol anime are the underrated gems of the anime world

Anime is one of the most popular forms of entertainment around the world, and it's no surprise that many genres and sub-genres have emerged. One of these sub-genres is idol anime, which focuses on the lives and struggles of aspiring idols. Despite the popularity of anime, idol anime seems to be largely overlooked and underappreciated.

Reasons why idol anime struggles to get attention

There are a few reasons why idol anime may not get the attention it deserves. One of the main reasons is the fact that it's a very niche genre. While anime as a whole has a broad appeal, idol anime caters specifically to fans of J-pop and K-pop music, and those who are interested in the idol industry. This means that the audience for idol anime is limited, and not everyone will be interested in watching shows about idols.

Another reason why idol anime may not get enough attention is because of the way it's marketed. Unlike other anime genres, idol anime tends to be marketed towards a very specific audience, and the marketing may not be as widespread or as aggressive as it could be. This means that the show may not reach as many potential viewers as it could, and may not generate as much buzz as other anime. (Also Read: Why Cid from The Eminence in Shadow is not your typical isekai protagonist?)

Misconceptions about idol anime that need to be cleared up

There's a misconception that idol anime is all about fan service, and this may turn some people off from watching it. While it's true that some idol anime does contain fan service, this is not true of all idol anime. Many shows focus on the struggles and triumphs of the characters, and their journey to becoming successful idols. However, this misconception may lead some viewers to overlook idol anime, which is a shame.

Exciting upcoming shows in the world of idol anime

Despite these challenges, there are still many fans of idol anime, and there are plenty of shows out there for those who are interested. One of the upcoming shows that fans are excited about is Cinderella Girls U149, which is based on the popular mobile game, Cinderella Girls. This show follows the lives of several aspiring idols as they work towards achieving their dreams. (Also Read: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is finally coming in July 2023!)

In another anime, Oshi no Ko, scheduled for April 12, 2023, Ai Hoshino is a beloved idol known for her talent and beauty. When she unexpectedly appears at a countryside hospital where fan and gynaecologist Gorou Amemiya works, he promises to ensure a safe delivery for her. However, an encounter with a mysterious figure leads to Gorou's apparent death, leaving behind a mysterious child and a dark secret.

Another show that is generating some buzz is World Dai Star, which is more of a "stage girl" series than an idol series. This show follows a group of girls as they compete in performance competition, and it has been praised for its stunning animation and engaging characters.

Of course, there are also some big names in the idol anime world that are still going strong. Idolish7 is a popular franchise that has spawned several anime seasons and movies, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming movie. While some viewers may be put off by the fact that it's in CG, the animation is said to be top-notch, and the story promises to be just as engaging as ever.

Ultimately, the lack of attention for idol anime may be due to a combination of factors, including its niche appeal and the way it's marketed. However, for those who are fans of the genre, there are still plenty of great shows out there to enjoy. And who knows, maybe the success of shows like Oshi no Ko will help to bring more attention to the genre as a whole.