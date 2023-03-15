Yomawari Neko anime delayed: A cat's healing touch will have to wait

Fans of the Yomawari Neko anime adaptation will have to wait a bit longer before they can watch their favourite feline comforter in action. NHK recently announced the rescheduling of the series premiere and subsequent episodes, moving the broadcast dates to March 20-27. Despite the delay, the anticipation for this heartwarming anime remains high.

A cat's healing touch

Yomawari Neko follows the story of a cat who possesses an extraordinary ability to sense the scent of tears. The cat makes it a mission to seek out anyone who is crying and provide comfort and encouragement to them. The series' premise is simple but powerful, as it explores the theme of kindness and empathy through the eyes of a lovable cat.

The stellar cast and production team of Yomawari Neko

The anime adaptation boasts a talented cast and production team. Takayuki Yamada takes on the role of Heizō Endō, while Atsumi Tanezaki voices Jūrō. Kazuma Taketani will be at the helm of directing the anime, Hiroko Kanasugi will be in charge of the scripts, and Ken'ichi Maeyamada will compose the music. The animation production is attributed to Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment.

Yomawari Neko: Beloved manga

Yomawari Neko began as an eight-panel manga in 2015, which was later published on Kodansha's MoAE site in 2016. Yomawari Neko manga won the 2017 Short Work Prize at the 21st Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize and has sold more than 630,000 copies.

New broadcast schedule of Yomawari Neko

The revised broadcast schedule of Yomawari Neko is as follows:

March 20 (1:35 a.m. JST): Episodes 1-5

March 23 (12:30 a.m. JST): Episodes 6-10

March 26 (11:50 p.m. JST): Episodes 11-12

March 27 (10:45 p.m. JST): Episodes 13-15

The theme song of the anime will be a rendition of Kiyoshiro Imawano's "Jump" track.

