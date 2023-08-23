Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 release date, time and where to watch

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 has been delayed again. It will now be released on August 27th. This is the third time that an episode of the anime has been delayed in a month. The reason for the delay is the 2023 World Athletics Championship. Fans are worried that the anime is facing production problems, but the production company has not announced any problems.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has gotten its third consecutive episode delay. Find the release times and the streaming guide here! Pic Source: X/@Crunchyroll

Release date and time, where to watch

The next episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, episode 6, is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 27, 2023. In Japan, you can catch it at 5:00 pm JST. For those in the U.S., the episode will be available around 2:00 am PT on the same day. The slight delay is because of the time needed to add subtitles. Fans around the world can watch the episode on platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

If you're in Southeast Asia (excluding Japan), Muse Asia will upload the episode on their YouTube channel. Here's the full list of release dates and times for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 in different time zones:

Central Standard Time: 4 am

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am

British Summer Time: 10 pm

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: 11 am

What to expect from the next episode?

In the next episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Akira, Kencho, and Shizuka will go on an adventure outside of Tokyo. Akira might be going home to his village to complete his 31st bucket list item: "go home and spend time with my parents." Shizuka lives alone, so it's a coincidence that she runs into Akira and Kencho again.

Akira is excited about the adventure, but he's also nervous about facing a distressing episode from his past.

The delay of Zom 100 Episode 6 has left fans absolutely furious.

Zom 100 is a popular anime series, but it has been delayed several times. This has caused some fans to lose interest in the show.

The sixth episode of the anime was supposed to be released on August 20, but it has been delayed until August 27. This is the third time that an episode of the anime has been delayed in a month.

Some fans are angry about the delays and have said that they are going to stop watching the show. Others are hoping that this is the last delay and that the anime will continue on schedule.

