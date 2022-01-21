Anurag Kashyap shares pics from parents' wedding, reveals they 'borrowed money' to send him to school

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a throwback picture on Thursday. The photo was from Anurag's parents wedding.

Sharing the picture, Anurag wrote, “My parents when they got married back in the village in 1970.. My mom is in the ghoonghat .. she finished her graduation after she got married and she did her post graduation while she had me.. I don’t know how they did it back then .. they went from two different villages to BHU to study and sent me to @scindiaschool, which was beyond them. Such was the hunger to get and give education that they borrowed money to send me to best school in India. It’s that which has made me who I am today .. forever grateful.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Amruta Subhash, Pulkit Samrat and filmmaker Shlok Sharma dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Tisca Chopra wrote, “You have her eyes.”

Many fans reacted to the picture. One person wrote, “Thankyou uncle and aunty ji for giving us Anurag sir.” Another one said, “You have your moms eyes exactly.” While another fan related to Anurag's story and called him a “homie.” He wrote, “I was in S.K.V. and my brother in Scindia school. So I know the struggle of parents who go out of their way to give us the best education possible. Plus you is from my hometown Banaras! Damn homie! So inspirational.” One fan said, “They must be very proud of you sir.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anurag was born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He started his career in Bollywood as a co-writer on Ram Gopal Verma's crime drama film, Satya in 1998. Anurag got his breakthrough in Dev D in 2009. In 2013, the government of France awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and letters) for his contribution to cinema.

Read More: Anurag Kashyap shares childhood pic with his family, Pulkit Samrat spots him, sees 'Wasseypur in his eyes'

Last year, Anurag announced his next film Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu. The movie will also star Pavail Gulati, who co-starred with Taapsee in Thappad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.