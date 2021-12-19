Anurag Kashyap shares childhood pic with his family, Pulkit Samrat spots him, sees 'Wasseypur in his eyes'

On Saturday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a throwback photo of his family on Instagram. Anurag's friend, actor Dia Mirza reacted to the picture.

Posting an old picture from his childhood, Anurag wrote, “My overextended maternal family.. guess which one is me.”

Actor Dia Mirza made her guess by commenting, “Bottom left.” Actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Sitting on floor, first notorious kid from the left! Can see Wasseypur in the eyes!!” Actor Anup Soni said, “Sitting on floor. 1st from left.”

Many fans also commented on the picture and made their guesses. One person wrote, “Left hand side me sabse dehati banda apna Munda #kashyap hai (On the left-hand side, the rustic boy is our man Anurag Kashyap).” Another one said, “First row first one...that incredible expressive eye.” While one person who got reminded of his own family said, “This is so like my own extended maternal clan. Reminded me of similar group pictures too."

Anurag was born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He started his career in Bollywood as a co-writer on Ram Gopal Verma's crime drama film, Satya in 1998. Anurag got his breakthrough in Dev. D in 2009. In 2013, the government of France awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and letters) for his contribution to cinema.

On Wednesday Anurag announced his next movie with actor Kriti Sanon. The project will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. “Yet another script… another film… @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon…” Anurag captioned the photo in which he could be seen writing something.

Anurag's next is Dobaaraa, a thriller that reunites the director with actor Taapsee Pannu following 2018's Manmarziyaan. The movie will also star Pavail Gulati, who co-starred with Taapsee in Thappad.

