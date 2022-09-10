Bharti Singh says many people have issues with her anchoring: ‘They feel I try to steal somebody else's thunder’

Bharti Singh has made a surprising revelation that many people have issues with her anchoring. The comedian said that while the audience loves her anchoring, her co-hosts often feel that she is trying their thunder. She said that this is also the reason she loves to co-host with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Also Read| Bharti Singh wants a sister for son soon: ‘I'll have to wait for a year’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have appeared as co-hosts on Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, and The Khatra Khatra Show, among other reality TV shows. Bharti will be next seen as a host on the upcoming ninth season of competition-based singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Bharti said, "Many people have a problem with my anchoring on stage and feel that I try to steal somebody else's thunder by cracking such jokes that the focus and attention stay on me. I have never tried to do that. I would never want to bring anyone down on stage."

The comedian added, "Comedy is my forte and I do it best, so at times when viewers enjoy my act, people feel that I don't let others showcase their work but it's not true. I am just doing my work. And that's why I enjoy co-hosting or anchoring with my husband Harsh (Limbaachiyaa). There is no competition or any awkwardness."

Apart from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, Bharti will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, she has clarified that it will not be a regular appearance as she will be very busy anchoring on Sa Re Ga Ma in her professional life and with her son in her personal life. Bharti and Haarsh welcomed their first child, whom they have named Laksh/Gola, in April this year. Bharti returned to work just a few days after delivering her baby.

