BLACKPINK Jisoo set to star in upcoming K-drama 'Influenza' opposite Park Jung-min

Good news ensues for all Jisoo fans. On August 31, 2023, it was reported that the K-pop star is set to make her K-drama comeback with ‘Bleak Night’ actor Park Jung-min. The drama will be titled ‘Influenza.’

The drama will be framed around a zombie apocalypse that occurs before a couple takes the decision to part ways.

Park will be playing the role of Jae-Yoon, a soldier who breaks up with his girlfriend, Young-joo, being played by Jisoo. While Young-joo recovers from heartbreak, she faces a zombie apocalypse which causes her to find ways to save herself, despite being sheltered her whole life.

Jae-Yoon on the other hand, is seeking service in the defense industry. While he clings to his girlfriend because of his anxiousness towards the future, he breaks up with her before moving forward. Despite being scared and insecure, he actively leads the troop to survive the apocalypse.

Earlier in an interview with GQ, Jisoo shared how she wanted to work in a genre that contained a super-climax with action heroes. It seems her wish might be fulfilled in this action-drama.

Similarly. Park Jung-min has established his name in the K-drama industry through dramas like Start-Up and Sunset in My Hometown.

Netizens could not contain their excitement over the K-pop star's success in scoring the show. Many shared how excited they were to see the star on screen in action.

The show is based on a 2012 novel written by author Han Sang Woon and is written by the Parasite writer Han Jin Won.

This will be her second drama post-debuting in the K-drama world with the show ‘Snowdrop’ which was released in December 2021 and was aired till January 2022.

