120 Bahadur teaser: Farhan Akhtar commands the screen in this epic tribute to Indian Army's bravery

The team of 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, have released the teaser, which delivers a solid punch of emotion, scale, and national pride. Featuring Farhan as Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the teaser offers the first compelling glimpse into what promises to be a gripping cinematic war epic. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, is set for release on November 21.

What's in the teaser

Inspired by the true story of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), where 120 Indian soldiers bravely held their ground against thousands of enemy troops, the teaser pulses with intensity and raw patriotism. The dialogue, "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge (we won't step back),” emerges as the emotional heartbeat of the film, echoed across chilling visuals of snow-laden battlefields and steely-eyed soldiers.

Another dialogue that echoes the sacrifices of our jawans, "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai (this uniform wants both courage a nd sacrifice)" strikes a chord with the audience. The teaser underlines the unflinching courage and sacrifice of those who fought and fell for their country.

Fans react

Fans are already showering 120 Bahadur with praise following the teaser release. Social media is flooded with reactions calling it a "full goosebumps" experience. Farhan's commanding presence is winning hearts, with fans confident he'll "nail it" in this powerful role. Viewers are also applauding the "impeccable cinematography," calling the visuals worthy of a big-screen experience. The intense and emotionally charged action sequences are also earning special attention

The film marks Farhan's return to the big screen after the 2021 sports drama Toofan, as an intense Major Shaitan Singh who draws you in with his authenticity and restraint.

About 120 Bahadur

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) along with Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is shot across real locations in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, and is mounted on a grand scale to authentically capture the grit and grandeur of war. 120 Bahadur hits theatres on November 21, 2025.