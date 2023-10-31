12th Fail box office collection day 4: Vikrant Massey film earns 7.84 crore total

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's inspiring academic drama showed improvement during the opening weekend but slowed down on Monday as expected. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial collected ₹ 1.2 crore on Monday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film stands at ₹ 7.84 crore after four days of its release. Also read: Tejas box office collection day 4

12th Fail box office

Vikrant Massey plays a UPSC aspirant in 12th Fail.

As per the report, 12th Fail recorded 10.04 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. It had opened at ₹ 1.2 crore alongside Kangana Ranaut's Tejas on Friday. It went on to grow to ₹ 3.12 crore on Sunday with 24 percent occupancy. It has performed significantly better than Tejas which is yet to cross ₹5 crore.

Comparing the two, film business expert Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “Vikrant Massey is a lesser known star but the content is solid, and it grew over the weekend. Had the content been solid for Tejas also, it had all the chances to grow over the weekend, which it did not."

More about 12th Fail

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. It stars Vikrant Massey in the lead along with Medha Shankar. It revolves around the struggle of a small town boy as he goes on to crack the UPSC exam.

Produced by Zee Studios, 12th Fail has been released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

12th Fail earns praise

The film has been rated 9 out of 10 by the audience on IMDB. It has received a positive response from the critics. Cricketer Shubhman Gill also praised the film. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Very inspirational movie #12thfailmovie. Tells what India is about a Must watch for love the young people. Never give up on your dreams.”

Talking about it, Vidhu had told PTI in an interview, “Money has never driven me. I could have made 'Munnabhai' 3, 4, 5, 6... and be a multi-millionaire, which I'm not. I chose to make '12th Fail', with Vikrant Massey.”

