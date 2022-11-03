‘2020 Dehli’ a social thriller based on Delhi riots, goes on floor

2020 Dehli, a social thriller with the backdrop of Delhi Riots that took place amidst the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), is going on floor today. The film is inspired by true events and will also showcase the documented reality including the Namaste Trump event. The story that’s based on the 12 hours of the happenings on 24th February, 2020, will also touch upon how the whole protest started.

It has been produced under the banner of Midas Touch Films, co-produced by Countryboy Films and Visual Birds Studio. It will be shot in a start to finish schedule in Indore. Director Devendra Malviya, CEO of Visual Birds, says, “Our endeavour is to attempt a one take feature film for the first time. The story talks about two guys stuck in a place on that fateful day. The experience of a thriller will become much more engrossing when you don’t have a cut in the film. It’s a difficult process but the whole team has prepped a lot and hopefully will succeed.”

This will be the first full length Indian feature film to be shot in one take method. Hollywood films like 1917 and Birdman, were one take films that were built on this complex and expensive technique.

2020 Dehli is slated to release in summer 2023.