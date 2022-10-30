25 years of Dil To Pagal Hai: Five love lessons that the film taught us

It’s been 25 years since the Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Dil Toh Pagal Hai graced the big screens to tell the tale of a complex love triangle. With memorable songs and dance numbers, it remains a fan favourite till date, with people clutching onto the love lessons given by the lead stars.

Directed by the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, the film is credited for creating one of the most famous love triangles that Bollywood has ever witnessed.

As the film marks 25 years since its release, it continues to be one of the best love stories ever told. Here’s a look at five lessons that the film taught about love, loss and everything in between.

WHEN YOU LOVE SOMEONE, YOU LET THEM GO

Love is not about holding on to someone, but letting them go. The characters in the film do not resort to the jilted lover troupe. Nisha, played by Karisma Kapoor, despite being heartbroken doesn’t let it ruin her friendship, but rather puts her friend’s happiness and needs before hers.

YOUR SOULMATE IS WAITING FOR YOU

In the age of dating apps, the idea of finding your soulmate might seem a bit dated. However, the film had left many strongly believing in soulmates and destiny. It was this idea that made people flock to the cinemas and helped establish Shah Rukh Khan as the king of romance, 25 years ago.

NEVER LOSE HOPE

The film comes with lessons of love, friendship, and how sometimes both the relationships require us to make sacrifices. The one that stands out is that when it comes to love, there is no need to lose hope. There is someone made for everyone. All you need is patience and wait for the right time.

UNREQUITED LOVE ISN’T THE END OF ALL

Yes, it feels bad when your love is not reciprocated the way you want it to be. But the movie shows that it is okay to feel vulnerable. It is okay to feel pangs of jealousy. And it is okay to be vocal about your feelings. Mindful acceptance and open conversations are the way to move forward from unrequited love. This is what makes friendships stronger.

LOVE WITHOUT EXPECTATIONS

The film made many believe in the concept of love, friendship and the importance of not having expectations. It showed characters at their most vulnerable phase. The treatment of emotionally vulnerable moments is poignant. It emphasises the importance of friendship, because it encompasses love more essentially than romance does.