25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai || Shiamak Davar: Never thought the film will change the way dance is seen

It’s been 25 years since Shiamak Davar danced his way into Bollywood with Dil Toh Pagal Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor. The choreographer says the film’s impact is still visible in the industry.

“25 years… It feels like 15 only. Honestly I cannot believe it has been that long,” Davar exclaims as he walks down the memory lane looking back at the memories associated with the film.

The Yash Chopra directorial opened a chapter of a complicated love story on the big screen, with the belief of soulmate at the core. And dance was used to reflect the emotions of the main leads, which earned Davar a National Film Award for Best Choreography.

“I never thought the film would change the way dance was seen. Everyone, even at that time, said that it changed dance in the film industry so much. Over the years, I understood what they meant. At that time, I had no idea the impact I had as a choreographer with the film. I am very grateful about it,” he adds.

Looking back at choreographing Madhuri and Karisma, Davar says, “Madhuri had her strength, so did Karisma. One was classically trained and one was modern, so the blend made history! Each one offered their gifted talents to the movie and that’s why it was a success. Both were so accommodating that it was a relief as I had never done this before! No tantrums, no natak, nothing like that, but pure professionals”.

On memories with Shah Rukh, the award winning choreographer says, “My dancers and SRK played football in between the song shoots. Shah Rukh played in the water

for Chak Dum Dum… SRK is still the same as always loving, kind and genuine and humble and I miss my Yash uncle a lot”.

Davar, known for electrifying and high energy performances, feels the film set a new trend when it comes to dance, which is still reflected in the industry. He says, “Dil Toh Pagal Hai started a trend. I’m happy to be there to start it and I thank God for that and my Yash uncle who had faith in me when I hadn’t as my style was too western”

“No one can do the film without me ever… I am DTPH,” he says with a laugh when asked about his reaction if the film is ever remade.