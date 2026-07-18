5 things to know as Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi kick off Ramayana promotions with Pratham Sankalp event

Months after we got the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is finally ready to take its next big step. The film's promotional journey began with the grand Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi. With a trailer preview, a global Comic-Con showcase, and fresh updates on Ranbir Kapoor, here's a look at five key things to know about this ambitious retelling of the epic.

Pratham Sankalp marks the beginning of Ramayana's promotions

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor play Sita and Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramayana officially began its promotional campaign with the Pratham Sankalp event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18. Co-producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and cast members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Ajinkya Deo, and Kumar Vishwas, attended the event. After the Delhi event, the team will head to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as part of the film's international promotional campaign.

Ranbir Kapoor attends despite conjunctivitis

Even though Ranbir has been diagnosed with conjunctivitis, he attended the Pratham Sankalp event while taking necessary precautions. A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times earlier this week that the infection first affected his daughter, Raha. Like many parents who spend time caring for their children, Ranbir is believed to have contracted the infection from her, as conjunctivitis spreads easily through close contact.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A source close to the film informed, “Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too..” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A source close to the film informed, “Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too..” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Despite the discomfort, the actor has decided not to miss the event. “As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, RK, who is always known for fulfilling his commitments, will maybe be seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution,” the source added.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performs new song Rama Rama

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma enthralled the audience by performing a new song, Rama Rama, at the Ramayana at the event. This marks his Bollywood debut for the film with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The sitarist teased his attendance the event a few hours ago on Saturday, writing, “see you tonight 🙏🏼 Jai Shri Raam 🏹.” Videos of his stellar performance have been widely circulated on social media, with those who missed it in person feeling FOMO.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramayana heads to San Diego Comic-Con

The Delhi event marks just the beginning of Ramayana’s international promotional journey. The makers are now set to take the epic to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, where the film will have a special presentation at one of the world’s biggest pop culture events. With its SDCC appearance, Ramayana will become only the second Indian film after Kalki 2898 AD to be showcased at the prestigious convention. Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and producer Namit Malhotra are expected to represent the ambitious project at the event.

The official San Diego Comic-Con listing has already teased the grand scale of the story, describing the film’s central conflict: “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, Ramayana is being positioned as one of the biggest cinematic ventures in Indian film history. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are collaborating on the soundtrack.

Release date and cast

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is set to unfold as a two-part cinematic spectacle helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari. The ambitious saga will be released in two parts, with the first chapter arriving in theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by the concluding instalment on Diwali 2027.