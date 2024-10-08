70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

The 70th National Film Awards will be held at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. The ceremony will honour the best films of 2022, along with outstanding actors and crew from across India. Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, Sooraj Barjatya, and Neena Gupta will be seen at the event. Many films, including Aattam, Brahmastra, and Ponniyin Selvan, among others, won national awards. President Droupadi Murmu will honour the awardees. (Also Read | 70th National Film Awards full list of winners) Brahmastra, Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan won at the National Film Awards.

When and where to watch the live event

The National Film Awards will be held live on DD National from 3 pm onwards as the winners will walk the red carpet before heading to the stage. The event will begin at 4 pm. For those who will be away from their television sets, the ceremony will be streamed live on DD National's YouTube channel. Click here to watch the event live. President Murmu will also honour veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Who are the winners?

Kantara (Kannada) won the Best Popular Film award for providing wholesome entertainment. Malayalam film Aattam won the Best Feature Film award and Fouja (Haryanvi) The Best Debut Film. Award for Best Non-Feature Film bagged by Ayena (Mirror); Murmurs Of The Jungle received the award for Best Documentary.

The Best Feature Film for promoting national, social, and environmental values was given to Kutch Express (Gujarati). Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi) won the Best Film in AVGC. Sooraj Barjatya won the Best Director for Uunchai (Hindi). Nithya Menen won the Best Actor in Leading Role for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil), Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express (Gujarati), and Rishab Shetty for Kantara (Kannada).

Neena Gupta was awarded the Best Actor in Supporting Role for Uunchai and Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja. Naushad Sadar Khan won the award for Best Lyrics for Fouja. Pritham won the Best Music Direction award for Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi), and AR Rahman (background music) for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil). Bombay Jayshree and Arijit Singh won the

Best Playback Singer awards. The Best Kannada Film award was given to KGF Chapter 2, Best Hindi Film to Gulmohar, Best Bengali Film to Kaberi Antardhan and Best Assamese Film to Emuthi Puthi.

About the jury

The jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities. The awards were announced by Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, and Gangadhar Mudaliar, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.