72 Hoorain's Ashoke Pandit asks CBFC why certification was denied to trailer: You're answerable, can't keep quiet

Ashoke Pandit, who is the co-producer of 72 Hoorain, on Wednesday, spoke about the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denying a censor certificate to the trailer of his upcoming film. In a new interview, Ashoke Pandit asked the CBFC to explain why the step has been taken. He also said that if the panel, who refused the certificate, has made a mistake then they will have to apologise. (Also Read | Ashoke Pandit condemns Mamata Banerjee's ‘dictatorial attitude’ post The Kerala Story ban in West Bengal)

Ashoke also posed a question to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi. He said that when the board gave a censor certificate to the film, which has the same shots as the trailer, then what is the 'problem with its trailer'. He asked Prasoon to explain the contradiction.

Ashoke Pandit asks CBFC to explain the reason

Speaking with news agency ANI, Ashoke said in Hindi, "It has become a matter of discussion since you (CBFC) have given cuts to our trailer and asked us, 'You cut these shots and then we will give you A certificate'. As producers, filmmakers of this industry, we have asked a very genuine question. The film to which you have given a censor certificate, which won a national award and was liked, it is from that that the shots have been taken in the trailer. If you liked and clapped for the same shots in the film, then what is the problem with the trailer? We need the answer. They have to answer this question."

Ashoke also questions CBFC chairperson

He also said, "They are answerable to us, the public. You have to answer the industry so that the next time we work we will keep that in mind before creating the trailer. It's a logical thing, right? If we had put some other sequences in the trailer then we would have understood it, and we would have accepted it. So, Prasoon Joshi (CBFC Chairperson) will have to answer this contradiction."

Ashoke Pandit demands apology

"The people who have taken this decision should be asked questions and action should be taken against them. CBFC is answerable. So they have to be asked why it's happening. They have to give a reason they can't keep quiet. This isn't a dictatorship. You have to quote this example and answer the entire industry. If you have made a mistake, you have to apologise," Ashoke further stated. The CBFC's responsibility is to ensure that films adhere to certain guidelines and classifications to safeguard audience sensibilities.

Trailer of 72 Hoorain

The film's team, on Wednesday, digitally unveiled the official trailer of the film. Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer. He captioned it, "72 HOORAIN’ TRAILER OUT NOW… Team #72Hoorain - directed by #NationalAward winner #SanjayPuranSinghChauhan- launches the trailer of the film, which arrives in *cinemas* on 7 July 2023."

More about 72 Hoorain

Helmed by two-time National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 72 Hoorain is slated to release on July 7. The film is produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and is co-produced by Ashoke Pandit. Earlier, the film's team unveiled the teaser of the film in 10 languages. 72 Hoorain stars Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in the lead roles.

