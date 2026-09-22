The 72nd National Film Awards will be held outside Delhi for the first time this year. The awards will be presented on Tuesday, September 22, in Gujarat. The ceremony will take place at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, against the backdrop of the Statue of Unity.

When and where to watch the National Film Awards ceremony

The 72nd National Film Awards will be held on Tuesday.

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The awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu, with the ceremony honouring achievements in Indian cinema for 2024. Around 92 winners will receive awards across various categories.

The awards ceremony will begin at 3 pm on September 22. Viewers can watch the ceremony online, as DD National will stream the event live on its YouTube channel from 3 pm onwards.

How is this year's ceremony different?

Every year, the National Film Awards ceremony has traditionally been held in Delhi. However, this year's ceremony marks a change from the tradition of holding the National Film Awards in the national capital.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced plans to take the ceremony to different parts of the country in future editions. This year, Gujarat will host the first such ceremony, with the move being described by the government in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. In the coming years, other states might host the ceremony.

Major winners

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{{^usCountry}} Yami Gautam's Article 370 has won Best Feature Film, while Yami has been named Best Actress for her performance in the film. Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion will share the Best Actor award. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yami Gautam's Article 370 has won Best Feature Film, while Yami has been named Best Actress for her performance in the film. Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion will share the Best Actor award. {{/usCountry}}

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Kalki 2898 AD has been recognised as the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Rajkumar Periasamy has won Best Direction for Amaran. Randeep Hooda has won Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Stree 2 has won Best Choreography, while Maharaja has been recognised for Best Action Direction. Pushpa: The Rule has received awards for Best Costume Designer and Best Screenplay (Original). Srikanth has been named Best Hindi Film, while Feminichi Fathima has won Best Malayalam Film.

Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

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Veteran actor Anant Nag will receive India's highest official honour in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, for 2024. After his name was announced as the recipient, Anant Nag praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told PTI, “It was a very special category, you know; it was given nepotism and favouritism, and everything was there in this award-giving, as well. But Modi changed it. Modi was the only person who asked people to please recommend the name they had in their mind. That was the first time he brought it out into the public.”

“Well, I didn't anticipate that I would be given this Phalke Award, as such. So, I'm trying to come to terms with it. I would dedicate it to the people of Karnataka, and then thank Mr Modi, our dear Prime Minister, for this, because he tweeted it and announced this particular award. So I'm grateful to him, and grateful to this country which has provided me this opportunity,” he added.