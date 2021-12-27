83 box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh’s film ‘disappoints’, falls short of 50 crore

Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former cricketer Kapil Dev, earned ₹47 crore in its opening weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and expressed disappointment with its box office collection so far.

“#83TheFilm disappoints… Biz witnessed slight growth *outside metros* on Day 3, but not enough to cover lost ground… The jump on Day 2 [#Christmas] and Day 3 [Sun] had to be massive, since #Christmas is one of the best periods, but it was missing,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The non-performance of #83TheFilm has sent shockwaves, since it comes with a big price tag and bigger expectations… Plus, the extensive screen count [3741 screens; all versions], so it had to deliver… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr. Total: ₹47 cr. #India biz,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

83 is currently fighting it out at the box office with Spider-Man: No Way Home (which has earned ₹174.92 crore so far) and Pushpa: The Rise (which has earned ₹37.20 crore so far). In the coming days, the competition will get tougher, with Jersey releasing on December 31 and RRR releasing on January 7. “The fact is, #83TheFilm has limited time to score!” Taran wrote.

Taran Adarsh tweeted about the opening weekend collection of 83.

83 explores the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup win in 1983, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The film was originally scheduled to open in theatres last April but was delayed for more than a year-and-a-half owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It finally released on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from Ranveer, 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

