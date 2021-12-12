83 promo shows hilarious moment between Kapil Dev and Balwinder Sandhu, played by Ranveer Singh and Ammy Virk. Watch

Ranveer Singh, who will soon be seen in sports drama 83, has shared a video of cricket legends sharing interesting anecdotes from their experience at the 1983 cricket World Cup. It shows former cricketer Balwinder Sandhu talking about moment from the tournament which was recreated in the film.

The video shows Balwinder Sandhu sharing an anecdote while his fellow cricketers including Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and others are sitting besides him on stage. He says, “Kapil, as usual was talking in English while in England. He was giving instructions to everyone. He came to me and said, ‘Sardar, bahut tight. We will keep a fielder there, there and there’ and left. I asked him, ‘where?’ but he said, as if offended, ‘This is the final, take it seriously.’

He further said, “Kapil had set up the field positions in his head but I wasn't aware where he had set up fielders in his head. He thought I was having fun." This left everyone in splits at the event as visuals from the scene about the same incident are played with Ranveer as Kapil and Ammy Virk as Balvinder.

Sharing the video on social media platforms, Ranveer wrote, “Cricket Experts are still trying to decode the field positions- 'There, There and There!'”

Recently, another video was shared in which filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani revisited memories of the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He said, “I was in Nagpur, which is my hometown, in 1983, when India picked up the first World Cup ever and Kapil Dev was a hero then. We were watching that match. We all were extremely delighted ki yaar finals tak to pahunch gaye.”

"It was an unbelievable moment that we could win the world cup! How we all went out on the streets at midnight. I think it was happening in every part of the country," he added.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in the film which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone plays Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.