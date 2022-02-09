A Thursday teaser: Yami Gautam’s scary stare sends chills down the spine, fan says ‘oh bhai’. Watch

Yami Gautam is the only face we get to see in the first teaser for Disney+ Hotstar's A Thursday that landed on Wednesday afternoon. Behzad Khambata has directed the film which also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Karanvir Sharma.

The short teaser opened with the camera showing small tables and chairs inside a playschool. The first visual is that of 'A Thursday' written with some alphabet blocks. The camera moves slowly to show various other toys and educational items as a group of kids, who don't appear in the frame, can be heard singing the nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle.

The first trailer of A Thursday is scheduled to be launched on Thursday, February 10. Sharing the teaser, Yami wrote, "Maasumiyat ka chehra iss din badla... (The face of innocence changed this day) #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #AThursdayOnHotstar - Trailer out tomorrow."

Fans reacted to the teaser with comments such as ‘Oh bhai’ and ‘killer expressions.' One fan wrote: “I am already going crazy to watch this movie," while another added: “I am looking forward to this challenging character that you are gonna play.”

It is being speculated that the film is a sequel to RSVP's critically acclaimed film A Wednesday but there is no official word on that. A Wednesday was directed by Neeraj Pandey and featured Naseeruddin Shah, Jimmy Sheirgill and Anupam Kher in lead roles.

A Thursday was announced in 2020 and Yami had then said in a press statement, “A Thursday is one of those rare scripts that come your way that you just cannot put down. Behzad has written one of the strongest characters for any female protagonist.”

“Naina, who I will be essaying is both fierce and endearing. RSVP and I have a great working relationship and cannot wait to be back on set with them," she added about her character.

Ronnie Screwvala also said in the statement, “At RSVP, I'm constantly looking to back new talent and scripts that push the envelope. This is one of those brilliantly written thrillers that not only has you at the edge of your seat but also makes you question many things about society at the end of it.”

“Yami is a phenomenal actor and seeing her in a grey avatar will be interesting for the audiences. Behzad has done an outstanding job on the script and I'm backing his vision to bring this to life," he added.

