Aadar Jain walks hand in hand with mystery woman after split with Tara Sutaria, fans wonder if she is his new girlfriend

Aadar Jain came with his entire family to attend cousin Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan's intimate Diwali get-together. He was accompanied by an unknown woman who people believe is his new girlfriend. He broke up with Tara Sutaria few months ago. Also read: Alia Bhatt arrives in red with Ranbir Kapoor for Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash; Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor also attend

Aadar Jain with an unknown woman at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali party. (Pallav Paliwal)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aadar and the woman walked hand in hand as they headed to Kareena's residence. He was in a short black kurta and white pyjama while the woman was in a shimmery cream co-ord set paired with a choker necklace and matching heels. She smiled wide as they posed for the paparazzi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tara is the son of Kareena's aunt Reema Jain and Manoj Kapoor. He has acted in 2021 film Hello Charlie and 2017 film Qaidi Band. His parents and brother Armaan Jain also attended Kareena's bash on Saturday. Among others at the party were their close family members like Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria's breakup

Aadar was earlier dating actor Tara Sutaria. The two never spoke about it openly but were spotted together at family functions and parties. Last year in September, Tara and Aadar went on a vacation to Paris. They were spotted in pictures with their friend, Alekha Advani. Tara also used to accompany Aadar for Kapoor clan's festivities but was not spotted in a group picture from a house party in January this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tara recently confirmed that she is single. “I’m not in a relationship,” she told News18 in an interview. The actor, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns (2022), told News18. On how her parents react to her linkup or breakup rumors, Tara said, “No, they don’t bother me. I’ve the coolest parents in the world. When they read all these things about me in the morning, they come to me and we share a nice laugh over a cup of tea. We keep reading about me being paired with X, Y or Z. This has been happening even before my first film released.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.