Aadar Jain wishes girlfriend Tara Sutaria on 26th birthday with this throwback picture

Actor Tara Sutaria turned 26 on Friday. Tara's boyfriend Aadar Jain posted a throwback picture from their Maldives vacation to wish her on her birthday.

Posting the picture, Aadar wrote, “Happy Birthday my [heart emoji].” In the picture, both Aadar and Tara could be seen enjoying a ride on a jet-ski together.

Earlier, Tara's twin sister, Pia Sutaria, who is a professional ballet dancer, also posted a picture of them cutting birthday cakes. She captioned the picture, “Happy 26 to my other half. love you to the moon. Thank you @rahuljhangiani for the super special picture." In the photo, the sisters were captured laughing before cutting their birthday cakes. In one of the three birthday cakes, there was a message that read, “Happy Birthday Pia and Tara."

Tara and Aadar made her relationship Instagram official back in August 2020. Tara shared a picture featuring Aadar on his birthday and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

Earlier this year, during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Aadar said, “Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can about it.”

Aadar also opened up about Tara's reaction to his film Hello Charlie: "She has seen the movie and she has really, really loved it. She kept saying, I think she spoke to Pankaj (Saraswat) sir also and told him what she felt and loved all the characters, and loved Shlokka and loved the entire script, and the concept and the fact that it is so unique and it's one of a kind. She's just saying already that it is one of her favourite movies," he said.

Tara made her Bollywood debut in 2019, with Student Of The Year 2, for which she even bagged the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. She is currently promoting her upcoming film Tadap, in which she stars opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, Aadar made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with Qaidi Band, after that, he was seen in the Amazon Prime film Hello Charlie.

