Aahana Kumra reacts angrily, yells ‘don’t touch me' as a fan holds her waist at event. Watch

Aahana Kumra angrily walked away, while posing in front of the paparazzi recently, when a fan touched her while she posed for a picture with him. A paparazzi video revealed how a fan touched her around her waist at a Mumbai event on Saturday. (Also read: Aahana Kumra rues people getting hired for being Instagram influencers)

Aahana S Kumra was last seen in film, Salaam Venky(HT_PRINT)

The video shows Aahana posing for pictures with her fans at a ZEE5 event in Mumbai, when one of them put his hand around her waist. The actor was taken aback. She turned towards him and sternly said, "Don't touch me!"

Aahana's fans were also angry at the man. Most of them wrote in the comment box that the actor was right. One of them commented, "She is right. Self-respect is very important." Another one wrote, "This is bang on !! She is absolutely correct. Guys/fans need to understand that they can't put their unsolicited hands behind anyone's back while taking a picture. Not cool !!"

“The second man also touched her, if a girl says no it means no !!!!!!!” another fan commented.

Aahana Kumra was most recently seen in Revathy's critically acclaimed film Salaam Venky. Directed by Revathi and featuring Kajol in the lead role, the film released last year in December. She essayed the role of a journalist in the film that also featured Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vishal Jethwa and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Prior to Salaam Venky, Aahana also featured in Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown that told stories emerging from the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The film also starred Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, and Sai Tamhankar. Aahana was also seen in the 2020 horror series Betal that was produced by Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan.

Aahana now has some interesting projects lined up for release soon. She will be seen along side Sharib Hashmi in the futuristic thriller Cancer. Directed by Faisal Hashmi, the film is yet to get a final release date.

