Aahana Kumra shares picture in swimwear day after asking fan not to touch, shares important message

Aahana Kumra has shared a message for her fans along with a glamorous picture of herself posing by the poolside. A day before, she was left irritated when a fan came too close and tried to touch her when she agreed to get a picture clicked with him. She asked him not to touch and looked irritated. She has now asked her fans to 'maintain safe distance'. Also read: Aahana Kumra reacts angrily, yells ‘don’t touch me' as a fan holds her waist at event. Watch

Aahana Kumra has shared a new picture of herself along with a message.

Sharing the picture on Instagram in which she is seen in an animal print bikini, chilling by the pool, Aahana wrote, “Look but don’t touch #happysundayeveryone #maintainsafedistance . . . . #sunday #sundayfunday #sundayvibes #aahanakumra #weekend #weekendishere #weekendvibes.”

Aahana Kumra has shared an important message for her fans.

Many trolled her for her choice of outfit which they thought was provocative, but many did get her point. A fan wrote, “Don't touch someone without their permission. Break the boundary must be made them uncomfortable.” Another commented, “Enjoy Rose's beauty, don't spoil by touching it”. One more hailed her, “Hahaha loved the caption @aahanakumra.” A comment also read: “Agree.. sometimes people misjudge their boundaries.. that man was wrong to hold your hand while taking a photo but you could have been a little polite too...”

Aahana was posing for pictures at a ZEE5 event on Saturday where the OTT platform announced more than 100 films and shows. She stood with her hands behind her back as she posed with fans. However, as a man posed with his arm around her and touched her hand, she said sternly, “Don't touch me!”

Aahana was last seen in Kajol and Vishal Jethwa-starrer Salaam Venky. She played a TV journalist in the emotional drama. In an interview last month, she had told Hindustan Times that she was without work for two years and was shooting for a project in Dehradun in April.

She said, “It gave me time to write. I travelled a lot, and the more I stepped out of the city, I realised that there are so many stories…. I decided that I am not going to beg in front of people to hire me. I feel they will hire me when they really need to, even though it is really unnatural that people just don’t consider you even after you have worked so much. They just disregard you. Till then, I am turning a writer, and working on a story."

