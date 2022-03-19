Aaja Mexico Challiye’s Ammy Virk wants to make ‘pan-India films’ in Punjab

Actor Ammy Virk aspires to make a pan-India Punjabi movie. The Punjabi actor made his Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan’s directorial ‘83 earlier this year and is currently networking. As Virk is also a producer, he wants to broaden his horizon as a filmmaker.

“I feel (Punjabi film) Qismat (2018) should be remade in Hindi. And as we usually take 45 days to wrap up a film, if we take 65 days, we can shoot a movie in both languages: Hindi and Punjabi. We are trying to do that. I want to make pan India Punjabi films,” Virk shares.

Virk is currently in Mumbai shooting for a project and says, “mera dil lagta hain yaha pe.” Post the success of his last Hindi film, Virk admits he has been getting good offers. “I was waiting for good projects after ‘83. And now I’m getting them. Good people are approaching me for work. I have been offered leads, second leads. Haan, kam karenge but acche karenge,” says Virk revealing that he is doing a movie for Karan Johar’s production house and another biopic.

Though good offers are unfolding in front of Virk, he is clear that his turban is not going to restrict him. “I don’t think I get limited as an actor (due to the turban). We all know that there is a Sikh community and I’m representing them. There’s still so much to show from that community. I want to explore everything with my turban on. Whatever looks good on us, suits us, and makes us proud. We are going to do that,” the Aaja Mexico Challiye elaborates.

The 29-year-old has completed a decade in showbiz, and he feels he is extremely “blessed”. “Recently I had a masla going on in Punjab concerning the protests. That was an unexpected thing because there was no fault of mine. But I was able to put forward my point in front of my audience, and they accepted and loved me again. Every time, some misunderstandings have happened, I have always been able to mend things,” he explains. His last release Aaja Mexico Challiye has made the actor happier. “It is something that has not been explored. And I always like doing something that no one has done before,” he signs off.

