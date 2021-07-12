Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire try baking 'healthy brownies' but it doesn't go as planned, watch

Aaliyah Kashyap shared a video in which her boyfriend Shane Gregoire and she were seen baking brownies. Anurag Kashyap's daughter also revealed that the video was shot on Shane's last day in Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire bake brownies in her new vlog.

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of director Anurag Kashyap, attempted to bake 'healthy brownies' for her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on his last day in Mumbai. The 20-year-old shared a vlog on her YouTube channel to reveal that they had baked a batch of the brownies a couple of weeks ago and they were delicious. Before she began her video, Aaliyah presented a disclaimer that it was not a brownie recipe video.

The couple decided to bake the brownies with a few elements replaced. While Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire baked the brownies with almond flour in their previous attempt, they chose to try the new batch with coconut flour. Although they tried to follow the recipe, they made a few changes during the process which resulted in a dry batch of brownies.

"They're really dry but it's good," Shane confessed. "The taste is there, it's a little dry but that also could be because we used coconut flour, and last time we used almond flour," Aaliyah explained. She also added that the video was shot on Shane's last day in Mumbai and that she would reunite with him after two or three weeks.

Also read: Mira Rajput shares her verdict on Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2021 outfit: 'Less is always more'

Shane had been in India for a few weeks. He was seen spending with Aaliyah's parents Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj while also bonding with her friends. He was also seen having dinner with Meezaan, son of Javed Jaffrey, who will soon appear in Hungama 2.

During his stay, Aaliyah shared a few videos in which she was seen treating him to different Indian delicacies, travelling through the busy roads of Mumbai and also playing a game of Who Knows Aaliyah Better with Khushi Kapoor. Aaliyah and Shane also celebrated their first anniversary last month. The couple drove to Karjat for a quick vacation.

