Mira Rajput shares her verdict on Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2021 outfit: 'Less is always more'

Mira Rajput seems to be impressed with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's look from the Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Finals. The royal family member was among the many spectators who were present at the stadium to watch Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini compete for the Grand Slam title.

On Sunday, Kate Middleton was photographed wearing a pastel pink dress along with a pair of heels. She matched her outfit with a pink floral face mask and completed her look with a pair of earrings. Mira Rajput took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post featuring Kate's look on Sunday along with her verdict. Shahid Kapoor's wife said, "Less is always more."

Mira Rajput shared a post on Kate Middleton.

Coincidentally, Priyanka Chopra had attended the Wimbledon men's singles finals as well. The actor had shared pictures from the match on her Instagram Stories and also shared a post featuring a few of the best memories she made during the match. Priyanka was also seen attending the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals with Natasha Poonawala on Saturday. She was seated behind Kate and her husband, Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

Mira has hinted at her inclination towards Kate in the past. The mother-of-two was asked to pick between Kate and her sister-in-law, former television actor Meghan Markle during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. Mira picked Kate and added a heart emoji by her name.

Last week, Mira marked her sixth wedding anniversary with Shahid Kapoor. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015. On the occasion, Mira shared a picture in which she was cuddling Shahid while the actor was seen planting a kiss on her forehead. She shared the picture with the caption, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life."