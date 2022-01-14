Aaliyah Kashyap and her 'firang' boyfriend Shane enact viral scene from Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat: 'Chilla mat chudail'

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap posted a funny video with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. In the video, the couple can be seen performing a viral trend from the 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Aaliyah wrote “These firangs I tell u.” In the video, Aaliyah can be seen enacting Rani Mukerji, while Shane says Divya Dutta's dialogues. This trend has been going viral on social media, with many people making videos with it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video starts with Shane saying, “You b**ch." Aaliyah then replies, “Yeh angrezi gali apne pas rakhna, hindi main ek gaali suna di to sara khandaan qabar se bahar aa jayega (Keep these English abuses to yourself, if I use a single abusive word in Hindi, your dead family members will come back).” Shane then says, “Mala." Aaliyah replies with a slight smile, “Chilla matt churail (Don't shout, you witch).”

Actor Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey commented on the video and wrote, “Pls.” One fan commented, “How hard was it to keep your laughter inside ??” Another one said, “Oh my god look at Shane when he say Mala.” While one said, “What did i just see ....omfg,” along with lots of laughing emojis. Pointing at Shane's expressions, one person wrote, “Shane got offended when you said chudail.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video, comes a few days after Aaliyah celebrated her 21st birthday with Shane and their friends. Sharing the pictures, Aaliyah wrote, “21st birthday dump. I just want to thank everyone for all the sweetest birthday DMs, edits and messages, I’m so grateful for each and everyone one of you. Thank you to everyone who made my day so special despite the current circumstances. Also thank you to @rakshithaharimurthy @risston.co for making my small brunch so special."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Inside Aaliyah Kashyap’s birthday bash: Huge dessert spread, photo booth props and kisses from boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Last year Aaliyah talked about how she met Shane through a dating app, while she was studying in the US. In a vlog on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah said, "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON