Aaliyah Kashyap announces engagement, shows off huge ring; father Anurag Kashyap, BFF Janhvi Kapoor react

YouTuber Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has announced her engagement with boyfriend Shane Gregoire. She shared two pictures from the proposal to show off her huge diamond ring and how they kissed after she said yes in a green field. She has also penned a note about the same. Also read: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah 'does not give sh*t' about his struggles

Sharing the pictures to make the announcement, Aaliyah wrote on Instagram, “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH).”

Anurag Kashyap reacted to her post with “Congratulations” along with three heart emoticons. Her close friend and actor Janhvi Kapoor also reacted, “What!!!” Actor Gurfateh Pirzada and singer Lisa Mishra also congratulated the couple.

Aaliyah is a YouTuber with a huge fan following of her own. She shares glimpses of her personal life on her channel. She has been dating Shane for quite some time. They had met on a dating app.

In February, Aaliyah in an endorsement for a dating app had written, “When we’re single, trusting the dating process can be a challenge. We’ve all been hurt before and opening up to a stranger may not be easy. I took a leap of faith with Shane and today I’m so glad that I did!"

Last year, in a YouTube video on her channel, Aaliyah had also shared about a toxic relationship in the past. She had said, "I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it, it’s not the easiest thing to get out of, especially if you have been together for a while because it is all you know. So, when you imagine not being with that person, it gets a bit hard.”

“What helped me was that I realised I needed to prioritise myself. And that’s what you should do. You should always put yourself first, and if you are in a relationship that’s clearly causing harm to your mental health, if it is affecting you strongly, then it’s important that you to prioritise yourself, your mental health and get out of it," she added.

